Home Nation

Ex-SPO among two Hizbul terrorists behind killing of non-local civilians in Kashmir: Police

Naveed deserted the police force to join the terrorist ranks in 2017 and is currently the district commander of the outfit, the officials said.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard during restrictions in Srinagar Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

A security personnel stands guard during restrictions in Srinagar Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A special police officer (SPO) who had deserted the force in 2017 is among the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists behind the recent killing of two non-Kashmiri civilians and setting ablaze an apple-laden truck in Shopian district of south Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The authorities have put up posters in different areas of Shopian with the pictures of the terrorists -- former SPO Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu of Nazneenpora and Rahil Magray of Ganavpora -- and requested the people to share information that might lead to their capture.

The posters in Urdu read that the two terrorists were behind the recent killing of an innocent truck driver and a trader and injuring another trader, besides setting ablaze an apple-laden truck this week.

Though the police did not mention the group affiliation of the terrorists, officials said both were affiliated to the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen.

Naveed deserted the police force to join the terrorist ranks in 2017 and is currently the district commander of the outfit, the officials said.

He had decamped with four weapons then.

He has been threatening apple growers not to send their produce to Indian markets, they said.

The terror warning had come through posters and pamphlets in Shopian, signed by Naveed alias "Babar Azam" immediately after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and division of the state into two union territories in early August.

A truck driver from Rajasthan, a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh and an apple trader from Punjab were killed and another apple trader critically injured in three separate attacks by terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir since Monday.

On Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited Shopian district and said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists involved in the recent killing of three civilians, including an apple trader, have been identified.

The police chief called for stringent action against the elements inimical to peace.

Expressing deep sorrow at the killing of the three civilians, Singh said traders from other parts of the country come here to help the people by purchasing the produce of the valley.

"The local people have condemned such barbaric acts and are cooperating with the police," he said, adding the situation throughout Jammu and Kashmir is improving although Pakistan is trying to infiltrate more terrorists to create trouble and disturb peace in the valley.

Singh directed all field commanders of police, army and central armed police forces to work out extra security measures in consultation with the local fruit traders.

Singh said loading points to transport apple from the valley to outside markets have been identified where extra security measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the civilians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Naveed Mushtaq Naveed Babu Rahil Magray Kashmir Murders
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp