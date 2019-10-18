Expecting Ayodhya verdict would go in favour of Hindus: RSS

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said it was expecting the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case would go in the favour of Hindus.

"The Supreme Court has completed hearing in the Ayodhya case. We are waiting for the court verdict and we are expecting that the court verdict will come in favour of the Hindus," said Suresh Joshi, Sarkaryavahak, RSS at its three-day-long Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting here. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said the RSS will decide on its next course of action based on the situation that emerges following the court verdict.

"There had been attempts to find a solution through mediation. We also wanted a solution through mediation. However, it did not provide any tangible solution within the time limit," he said.

Joshi also spoke on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the occasion. After Assam, he said, the NRC should be extended to the entire country. The RSS leader maintained that the exercise was not against any community, but it was in the interest of the nation. "Every country should come up with a NRC," he added.

Stating that the law should be equal to all, he also advised the government to implement the Uniform Civil Code for the development of the country.

The RSS leader also said that the government should think about preparing an atmosphere for return of Kashmir Pandits to Kashmir.