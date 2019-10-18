INX Media case: CBI files chargesheet before Delhi court against P Chidambaram, Karti, others

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and accused turned approver Indrani Mukerjea in the charge sheet that it filed in the INX Media case.

Apart from the trio, the charge sheet also names 11 other accused. The former Finance Minister is in ED’s custody after a Delhi court allowed the agency to quiz him till October 24.

The court also extended his judicial custody till October 24.

Chidambaram has been accused of misusing the office of Finance Minister to permit large foreign investment in INX Media, founded by Indrani and her husband Peter Mukherjea, who has also been named by the CBI in the charge sheet.

In August, the CBI had arrested P Chidambaram based on the statements of Indrani amid high drama where officials had scaled the walls of his Jor Bagh residence after he had gone incognito for 24 hours.