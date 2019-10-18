Jammu and Kashmir's Upper House abolished

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A fortnight before the bifurcation of J&K into two Union territories, the government has abolished the 62-year-old Legislative Council, the Upper House of state legislature.



Consequent to the move, all the 116 employees of the Council were asked to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) by October 22, as per an order issued by Secretary, GAD, Farooq Ahmad Lone. All the vehicles purchased for the Council will be transferred to Director, State Motor Garages, the order stated.

“The Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council, shall hand over building of Legislative Council along with furniture and electronic gadgets to the Director, Estates,” the order further said. It also asked the Secretary to transfer all records pertaining to the Council Secretariat, including related legislative business, to the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for record.

The Council was established in 1957 after a new constitution was adopted by the J&K constituent assembly and Parliament passed the Legislative Councils Act.



The 36-member House had 28 elected and 8 nominated members. In the outgoing Council, the BJP had 12 members followed by the PDP with 10. The NC and the Congress had 4 members each; 6 seats were vacant.