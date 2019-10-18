Home Nation

Maharashtra Assembly elections: 916 candidates have declared criminal cases

The Maharashtra Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 3,112 out of 3,237 candidates, who are contesting in the polls.

Criminal cases

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A total of 916 candidates contesting the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, up from 798 in 2014, according to a joint report.

The report by the Maharashtra Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has said that of the 916 candidates, 600 have declared serious criminal cases, while 27 have declared convicted cases.

"In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, out of 2,336 candidates analysed, 798 had declared criminal cases against themselves, while 537 candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

The Maharashtra Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 3,112 out of 3,237 candidates, who are contesting in the polls.

"There are 125 candidates who have not been analysed due to the unavailability of their complete and properly scanned affidavits on the Election Commission of India website at the time of making the report," it said.

The report said that 96 out of 162 candidates analysed from the BJP, 83 out of 147 candidates analysed from Congress and 75 out of 124 candidates analysed from Shiv Sena have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

"Also, 73 out of 116 candidates analysed from the NCP, 49 out of 99 candidates analysed from MNS, 52 out of 246 candidates analysed from BSP and 280 out of 1,359 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits."

The report says that in terms of serious criminal cases, 59 out of 162 candidates analysed from the BJP, 44 out of 147 candidates analysed from Congress and 59 out of 124 candidates analysed from SHS have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

"A total of 40 out of 116 candidates analysed from the NCP, 34 out of 99 candidates analysed from the MNS, 41 out of 246 candidates analysed from the BSP and 193 out of 1,359 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits."

Also, 67 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and four candidates have declared cases related to rape.

"A total of 19 candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves, while 60 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder."

Out of the total 288 constituencies, 176 are Red Alert Constituencies -- those where three or more contesting candidates with declared criminal cases against themselves.

