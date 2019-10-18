Home Nation

Manipur HC quashes civil services exam, appointments, orders CBI probe

Earlier, 42 aspirants of the MPSC had moved the Manipur HC alleging irregularities in the selection process and seeking justice.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In a landmark ruling, the Manipur High Court on Friday quashed the controversial Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination of 2016 for selection to 62 posts of MCS, MPS and allied services and the consequential orders for the appointment of those declared recruited.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices Lanusungkum Jamir and Kh. Nobin Singh, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the conduct of the main examination, 2016 by Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) within three months.

The order of the division bench also quashed and set aside the February 28, 2017 order passed by a single judge bench.

“The writ petitions…are allowed and consequently, the main examination, 2016 initiated and conducted pursuant to the notification dated 07-04-2016 issued by the MPSC is quashed and set aside and further, the consequential orders dated 22-06-2017; 26-06-2017 issued by the Deputy Secretary (DP), Government of Manipur and the order dated 23-06-2017 issued by the Deputy Secretary (Revenue), Government of Manipur, are quashed and set aside. However, it is open to the MPSC to conduct the main examination, 2016 afresh after due notice being given to the candidates,” the order reads.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi is directed to investigate the conduct of the main examination, 2016 by the MPSC within a period of three months from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment and order and take appropriate action thereafter in accordance with the law.

A certified copy of this judgment and order shall be sent to the CBI, New Delhi, at the earliest possible, for doing the needful in time,” the order further reads.

Earlier, 42 aspirants of the MPSC had moved the Manipur HC alleging irregularities in the selection process and seeking justice.

They alleged that the irregularities were alterations of marks without initials and in some cases, by a totally different signature.

Some tabulation sheets were found signed only by the MPSC chairman. Following RTI queries, it was found that there was no head examiner, evaluation guidelines and model answer paper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur civil services exam MCS MPS probe MCS probe MPSC probe
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp