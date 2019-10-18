Home Nation

Noida: Teenager stabs 21-year-old student, then jumps to death

The boy lived in the same building and had reached the girl's house on some pretext around 5 pm on Thursday where he stabbed and left her badly wounded.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A teenager stabbed a 21-year-old college student insider her flat here and then jumped to death from his eighth-floor balcony, police said on Friday.

The B.Tech student is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a residential society in Sector 61 under the Sector 58 police station, officials said.

The student was assaulted and then stabbed with a knife by the accused.

"The boy lived in the same building and had reached the girl's house on some pretext around 5 pm on Thursday where he stabbed and left her badly wounded.

When the girl shouted for help, some people from the building gathered and the boy immediately rushed to his flat and bolted the door.

He later jumped from the balcony of his eighth-floor flat.

He was taken to a hospital but did not survive," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said the girl and the boy knew each other well but the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

"The police have taken up investigation and the mobile phones of both the victim as well as the attacker have been seized and sent to experts for forensic examination. The call detail records gathered reveal that the duo knew other and have had multiple interactions for quite some time now," Jaiswal told PTI.

Further probe is underway and the police are waiting for a statement from the girl and the families involved, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida woman stabbed
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp