Home Nation

Rahul's chopper forced to abort landing in Delhi due to bad weather, sent to Rewari

Gandhi was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh in Haryana where he addressed an election rally in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mahendergarh district of Haryana Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mahendergarh district of Haryana Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Rewari in Haryana after it failed to touch ground in Delhi due to bad weather on Friday.

Gandhi was returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh in Haryana where he addressed an election rally in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is down with a viral infection.

Later, he left for Delhi by road.

When contacted, Rewari Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh told PTI that Gandhi spent about 20 minutes at the college ground before proceeding to Delhi.

"There was an emergency landing. The helicopter landed safely at Rewari," Singh said.

In response to speculations, sources close to Gandhi said his helicopter was forced to abort its landing in Delhi due to bad weather and not due to a technical snag.

During his short halt in Rewari, Gandhi took the opportunity to play cricket with some children who were practising when he landed there, an aide of former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav said.

The children were seen clicking a selfie with Gandhi.

This was Gandhi's second poll rally in the state that goes to polls on October 21.

Earlier he had addressed a public meeting in Nuh in Mewat region of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Haryana Assembly Elections Haryana Polls
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp