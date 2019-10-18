Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi to skip Mahendragarh, Rahul Gandhi will address rally: Haryana Congress

The rally on the penultimate day of poll campaign end would have been Sonia Gandhi's first election campaign address after becoming interim party chief.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with son and party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.(Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with son and party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. | (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH/ NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was scheduled to address an election rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Friday, will not be able to attend the public meeting due to "unavoidable reasons", the state Congress unit said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the public meeting at Mahendragarh in the afternoon.

The rally on the penultimate day of poll campaign end would have been Sonia Gandhi's first election campaign address after becoming interim party chief.

The public meeting is scheduled to be held at government college sports complex in Mahendragarh.

"@RahulGandhi ji will be addressing a public meeting at Mahendragarh today, at 2 PM.

@INCIndia President Sonia Gandhi ji will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons," the Haryana Congress said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

This will be Rahul Gandhi's second rally in Haryana.

He had addressed the first one on October 14 in Nuh in the Mewat region.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not be able to address the Mahendergarh rally due to unavoidable reasons.

Now, Rahul ji will be addressing the rally in the afternoon in her place," Congress leader and party candidate from Mahendergarh, Rao Daan Singh, told PTI over phone.

Singh is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harayana Elections Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Harayana Congress Mahendragarh
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp