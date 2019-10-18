Home Nation

Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur put on high alert over terrorist threat

According to Chief of Security at Tata Steel, the security in and around the steel plant has been beefed up after the information provided by the intelligence agencies.

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: After arresting Al-Qaeda terrorist Md Kalimuddin Mujahiri from Jamshedpur last month, Tata Steel Plant has been put on high alert.

Suspecting a terror attack, Chief of Security at Tata Steel, Gopal Prasad Chaudhary in an informal meeting with media persons on Thursday, informed that the company has made foolproof arrangements and is ready to face any challenges in this regard.

According to Chaudhary, the security in and around the steel plant has been beefed up after the information provided by the intelligence agencies.

“Electronic fencing has been installed all-around 17 km circumference of the steel plant through which the control command area of the plant will get alerted within seconds, if any intruder tries to barge into it,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying.

State and Central forces have been deployed for the security of the plant, he added.

Chaudhary also claimed that all measures have been taken to protect the interests of the 15,000 permanent, 35,000 temporary employees working in the company along with that of the shareholders and investors.

Corporate Communication chief, Kulveen Suri, was also present during the meeting.

“It is the responsibility of the company not only with cyber criminals but also from terrorist attacks, especially after Md. Kalimuddin Mujahiri and Katki, having links with Jamshedpur, were arrested,” Chaudhary said.

Talking about the attack on the World Trade Centre, he further added that the terrorists prefer to target establishments which are supposed to be the backbone of the economy of a country.

Police officials, however, refused to comment in this regard.

