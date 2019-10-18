Home Nation

Union minister Piyush Goyal calls Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee Left-leaning

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE:  Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, as Left-leaning.

"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning," Goyal said.

"Banerjee supported 'Nyay' (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology," the BJP leader said.

Banerjee recently said the Indian economy is on a shaky ground, adding data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.

