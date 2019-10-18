Uttarakhand cabinet meet to convene in Almora district

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

​DEHRADUN: In order to connect with remote areas of Uttarakhand, the state cabinet will convene in Almora district on October 23. The idea was proposed by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday.

"The idea behind the cabinet meet in Almora is to connect with people and take governance to them. Once you go somewhere, take a meeting, work and spent some time, you get to know and feel the ambience of the place, people and many other things. It helps in connecting with people," said Rawat. Many pending important decisions will be taken up in the meeting.

Arrangements are being put in place in Almora district to conduct the meeting hassle-free. Security apparatus is being tested for the CM and his cabinet to come along with other senior officials of the state government.

Commenting on the development, Amit Upreti, a resident of Almora said, "I hope the meeting does not get ceremonial like Gairsain assembly sessions. The government needs to do this often more to realize what goes on in far-flung areas from the capital."

In last four years, sessions at Uttarakhand's alternate Assembly at Gairsain in Chamoli district were held only for 15 days. "From 2014-18, the total cost of 15 days session stood at nearly Rs 3.62 crore," an RTI query revealed in January 2019.

On an average Rs 24 lakh was spent per day of a session in the legislative assembly in Gairsain. In 2014, the sessions in Gairsain were organized for 3 days followed by two days each in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The project, spanning across a total of 100-acre land, started in July 2014 – under the Harish Rawat government – it was worth Rs 115 crore and later the cost was revised to Rs 148 crore.