Home Nation

Will PM Narendra Modi reply to Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi charges on economy?

Manmohan Singh targeted Narendra Modi's pet theme of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

(From Left) Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi

(From Left) Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: With the Congress firing repeated salvos at the BJP government ahead of the Maharashtra elections blaming it for the country's precarious economic situation, all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only rally in Mumbai on Friday evening for his response.

As the election date nears (October 21), the Congress has been firing in all directions. Addressing a rally in Mumbai last Saturday (Oct 13), party leader Rahul Gandhi declared that the economy under former prime minister Manmohan Singh was very strong, flourished and had earned the admiration of the whole world.

"Under the UPA government, the Indian economy was very strong and could challenge even the US economy. The whole world praised our economic management. Now, under the present government, what is the status?" Gandhi asked.

Though the BJP kept mum in Maharashtra, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at the Congress from the USA by attributing the present economic ills to the tenure of the former PM Singh and ex-Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

VIEW GALLERY: Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy

On Thursday, Singh himself travelled to the country's commercial capital and in a surprise move toned down the Congress line on RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Article 370.

At a packed media conference, the former prime minister also delivered a no-holds barred eye-opener on the status of the economy, both in the state and the country.

Packing tough words in his soft voice, Singh targeted Modi's pet theme of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024. To achieve that goal, he said, the country would need a GDP growth of 10-12 per cent, but under the BJP government, the growth rate was declining steadily year after year.

Singh also said that merely "passing the buck to the Congress for India's problems would not work" and the present government should have learned and provided credible solutions to the issues confronting Indian economy in its five-and-half years.

He said the Modi government "talks about a lot of things like two crore jobs will be provided", but exactly the opposite is happening.

"Now, people are losing jobs. The government believes in headline management and not taking concrete steps to resolve the problems," Singh said sharply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan Singh Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp