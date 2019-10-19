Home Nation

Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to declare Congress will restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Accusing the Congress of not having national interest in mind, Amit Shah said the party was only interested in protecting its vote bank.

Published: 19th October 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo |Twitter Screengrab)

By PTI

NAVAPUR: Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to declare that his party will restore provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's tribal Nandurbar district, Shah said after Narendra Modi won the second term with a massive mandate in May this year, the first thing he did was to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Due to the special provisions, Pakistan fomented terror in the state and over 40,000 people died. Development in Kashmir came to a standstill. But Congress was not ready to scrap the provisions. It was worried about its vote bank and not about the national interest.

"No PM ever dared to take the decision. It was Modi with his 56-inch chest who made the move," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi asks what is the connection between Article 370 and Maharashtra.

I dare him to declare that if voted to power, his party would restore the provisions of Article 370 There is still one day to go for the assembly elections.

See how the people will react Don't you want Kashmir to be an integral part of India?" the Union minister asked.

Shah said Nandurbar has been included among the 115 districts under the Modi government's tribal development policy.

"In the next five years, Nandurbar will be developed as a premier tribal district in the country and Maharashtra as the number one state," he asserted.

The minister listed the development works being undertaken by the state government and the Centre for tribal welfare.

"The Modi government decided to construct a memorial for tribal freedom fighters.

Similarly, Eklavya Model Schools have been started," he said.

Shah accused the Congress of using 'Adivasis' (tribals) only for votes and never working for their development.

He also alleged that the Congress did not do anything for the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in 55 years and said it was the Modi government which gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir congress BJP Maharashtra assembly elections
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp