Home Nation

In a first, 200 tons of Kashmiri apples exported to huge Middle East market

Lulu Group, which runs more than 180 hypermarkets and shopping malls across the Middle East, has shipped 10 containers (200 tons) of three variant apples on Saturday.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lulu group delegation along with procurement experts, top officials and growers visiting various farms and processing units in Kashmir.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to boost the economy of Kashmir, for the first time, the famed Kashmiri apples are being exported to the Middle East market.

Lulu Group, which runs more than 180 hypermarkets and shopping malls across the Middle East, has shipped 10 containers (200 tons) of three variant apples on Saturday.

A high-level delegation led by A V Ananth, director of the group along with procurement experts personally visited various farms and processing units to oversee the packaging and shipment process. 

This followed many rounds of meeting and discussion which they had with top officials and growers in Kashmir.

READ| Kashmiri farmers manage to send 6 lakh tons of apples to other states

This ground-breaking initiative is the direct result of meetings held during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, where Yusuffali MA, Lulu Group chairman, and prominent NRI businessman confirmed his willingness to procure Kashmiri agricultural produce and set up a logistics hub in Srinagar for uninterrupted supply.

Apart from apples, the Lulu group has also placed firm orders for saffron and would be soon sourcing rice, walnuts, pulses and spices from Kashmir.

“This shipment of 200 tons is actually just the first lot, we expect this to increase in the coming days. Soon we will be having a 'Kashmir Promotion Week' in our Lulu Hypermarkets to popularize the high-quality agriculture produce of the state, which I am sure will further boost the export and trade sector in Kashmir,” said Yusuffali.

The first shipment is slated to reach UAE shores by the end of the month and would be available in Lulu hypermarkets shelves in the first week of November 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir apples Jammu and Kashmir Economic slowdown Lulu Group
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp