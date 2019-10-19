Kamlesh Tiwari's wife threatens self-immolation, family demands security

By ANI

SITAPUR (UP): Kiran, wife of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead on Friday, has threatened to self immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.

Crying inconsolably after the body of Kamlesh Tiwari arrived at his native place in Muhmadabad, his wife demanded justice for her deceased husband and told reporters, "I will commit self-immolation right at this place along with my children".

She said that Kamlesh Tiwari used to get threat calls every day but the administration did not act upon it.

Another family member demanded that the government should provide a government job for two sons of Kamlesh.

"We demand security for the family. CM Yogi should come to meet us otherwise we will not cremate the body," he said.

Tiwari was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow on Friday. He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party.

After being attacked, Tiwari was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The assailants managed to flee from the spot. A revolver was also recovered from the site of the crime.

"Some people were threatening to kill Kamlesh. That's why we were demanding security for Kamlesh and family for the last two years. But government and administration did not listen to us," another relative told ANI.

The police have registered the FIR based on the complaint filed by Tiwari's wife.

She has said in her complaint that these two had threatened to kill her husband in 2016, police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate Tiwari's murder.

SK Bhagat (Inspector General Lucknow), Dinesh Puri (Superintendent of Police Crime Lucknow) and PK Mishra (Deputy Superintendent of Police Special Task Force) are part of the SIT that has been constituted to probe the murder.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had said that accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.

DGP Singh had said that the shooting of Tiwari was "purely a criminal activity conducted by two people".

According to an eye-witness, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office and opened fire on him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police (DGP) in the case.