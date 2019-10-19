Over 5 lakh trucks to go off roads in Bihar from October 22 against new Motor Vehicles Act

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Over 5 lakh trucks and other commercial vehicles are likely to go off the roads for an indefinite period with effect from October 22 midnight in protest against the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 with a charter of 14-points of demands.

As a result of this statewide strike by truck drivers, the entire supply line of commodities and other materials including vegetables would be crippled leading to shortages ahead of festivals like the Chhath and the Diwali.

Bhanu Shekhar Prasad Singh, president of Bihar Truck Owners's Association, said that the indefinite "chakka-jam" by truck drivers from October 22 midnight will continue till the demands are fulfilled by the government.

"The new motor vehicles act 2019 is draconian and has damaged the entire transport sectors in Bihar. Officials are exploiting the truckers in the name of these rules," he alleged.

In Bihar, there are more than 5 lakh trucks of heavy and light transportation capacities and roughly more than 3 lakh trucks transport essential commodities daily across the state.

"The proposed 'chhaka-jam' by truckers, if not postponed after negotiation with owners, may create a major shortage of commodities of perishable natures like vegetables, fruits and others," a truck driver said.