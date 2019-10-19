Rahul Gandhi steps in to address mother Sonia's rally in Harayana, Hooda ignores him yet again

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Narendra Modi, saying the Prime Minister has no knowledge of economy and keeps diverting the attention of the people from real issues facing the country.



“PM Modi doesn’t have any knowledge about economy and the world is mocking India due to his government’s divisive politics that pits people against each other. There is a simple formula to raise the economy rate. The government has to put money in the pocket of unemployment youths to improve the economy,” Rahul told a rally in Mahendragarh.



Former PM Manmohan Singh worked hard to boost the economy, but Modi ruined it during the past five years, he claimed. “Now, India is facing the worst unemployment rate ever. Demonetisation has ruined lives of the people,” Rahul said, adding that the money from the pocket of farmers and other sections of society was given to 14-15 big businessmen.

Modi keeps diverting the attention of the people from real issues facing the country, Rahul said. “Wherever the BJP goes, it makes the people fight, be it Hindu-Muslims, Jat-non Jat. The country cannot develop through division,” he asserted. But the talking point was the absence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the Mahendragarh rally on Friday.

Sonia was to address the public meeting in Mahendragarh, but she backed out in morning due to health reasons. As per the official schedule, Hooda was to take a helicopter to Mahendragarh from Sonipat and attend the rally, but he decided otherwise after learning that Sonia is not attending it. Hooda was also absent from Rahul’s Nuh rally early this week.