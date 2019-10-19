Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi steps in to address mother Sonia's rally in Harayana, Hooda ignores him yet again

Former PM Manmohan Singh worked hard to boost the economy, but Modi ruined it during the past five years, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Published: 19th October 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working meeting at AICC in New Delhi on Saturday

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Narendra Modi, saying the Prime Minister has no knowledge of economy and keeps diverting the attention of the people from real issues facing the country. 

“PM Modi doesn’t have any knowledge about economy and the world is mocking India due to his government’s divisive politics that pits people against each other. There is a simple formula to raise the economy rate. The government has to put money in the pocket of unemployment youths to improve the economy,” Rahul told a rally in Mahendragarh.

ALSO READ | What is Pakistan's chemistry with Congress, asks PM Narendra Modi in Haryana

Former PM Manmohan Singh worked hard to boost the economy, but Modi ruined it during the past five years, he claimed. “Now, India is facing the worst unemployment rate ever. Demonetisation has ruined lives of the people,” Rahul said, adding that the money from the pocket of farmers and other sections of society was given to 14-15 big businessmen. 

Modi keeps diverting the attention of the people from real issues facing the country, Rahul said. “Wherever the BJP goes, it makes the people fight, be it Hindu-Muslims, Jat-non Jat. The country cannot develop through division,” he asserted. But the talking point was the absence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the Mahendragarh rally on Friday. 

Sonia was to address the public meeting in Mahendragarh, but she backed out in morning due to health reasons. As per the official schedule, Hooda was to take a helicopter to Mahendragarh from Sonipat and attend the rally, but he decided otherwise after learning that Sonia is not attending it. Hooda was also absent from Rahul’s Nuh rally early this week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Harayana Elections Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp