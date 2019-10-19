Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra polls

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has formally joined the Shiv Sena on Saturday, just days before the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Party leader Aditya Thackeray tied a 'Shiv Bandhan' to Shera and welcomed him into the Sena.

The Shiv Sena took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

"We are fighting the October 21 elections with a dream for a 'bright Maharashtra'. In the past we have delivered all our pledges and whatever was left incomplete, shall be done now. We shall definitely fulfill these promises," Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray had said earlier.