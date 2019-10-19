Home Nation

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa resigns as leader of Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha ahead of Punjab bypolls

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, he had sought votes for the BJP but did not campaign for his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa who was SAD’s candidate from Sangrur.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has resigned as group leader of the party (Akali Dal) from the upper house amid his increasing closeness to the BJP, which had also conferred Padma Bhushan on him earlier this year. 

His decision comes hours before the commencement of bypolls in Punjab, thus triggering speculations that he might part ways from the party.

It is learnt that Dhindsa met chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and submitted his resignation from the post the group leader of the party but has not resigned from the membership. Naidu has forwarded the communication to the Secretariat, Rajya Sabha.

"He was not keen on continuing as leader of the party, but would continue to be a member of the Upper House,’’ said a close aid.

Dhindsa had resigned from all positions of SAD last year in September and expressed his displeasure with the working of SAD president Sukhbir Badal. However, several attempts were made from the party's end but it yielded no result.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, he had sought votes for the BJP but did not campaign for his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa who was SAD’s candidate from Sangrur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Rajya Sabha Punjab bypolls Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp