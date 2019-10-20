Home Nation

22% youth hold the key to Haryana Assembly

The number of first-time voters is 3,82,446 in the 1.83 crore electorates.

Published: 20th October 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Nearly 22 per cent voters in the 20-29 age group will play a major role in the Haryana Assembly polls on Monday, say social scientists.

As per the Election Commission, 40,67,413 voters are in the 20-29 age group, and 44,92,809 in 30-39 years group. The number of first-time voters is 3,82,446 in the 1.83 crore electorates.

The state has 4,18,961 voters in the 80 plus age group. A total of 35,67,536 voters are in 40-49 age group, 27,90,783 in 50-59 age group, 17,39,664 in 60-69 age group and 8,22,958 in 70-79 age group.

There are 98.7 lakh men voters and 85.1 lakh women voters and 252 third gender voters.

Of the 19,578 polling stations, 153 are auxiliary polling booths.

An election official told IANS, the focus of the sensitisation campaigns was to encourage voters to come out in large numbers and exercise franchise on October 21 for 90 Assembly seats.

ALSO READ: Article 370 not issue in Haryana, people have seen through BJP's game of diverting attention, says Selja

According to political observers, the main contest is between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Riding the pro-incumbency and the Narendra Modi wave, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar believes he will take his party's tally to '75 plus' from 47, while Congress two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been raising unemployment, law and order and lack of development in the state.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 69.74 per cent people cast their votes in the state. In the 2014 Assembly polls, Haryana had recorded the highest-ever turnout of 76.54 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Assembly youth voters
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp