Haryana BJP candidate gets EC notice over EVM remark

Published: 20th October 2019 07:42 PM

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Election Commission has served a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Assandh in Haryana over his purported video remark that he had tampered the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and every vote would go to his party.

Taking cognizance, the poll panel has appointed former Deputy Election Commissioner Vinod Zutshi as a special observer for the constituency in the Karnal district, according to Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet.

In the video, Bakshish Virk was heard saying he and his supporters had tampered EVMs in a way that every vote would go to the BJP, irrespective of the button the voters pressed. He said they would also come to know who they cast their vote for.

"We have sought a reply from the BJP candidate," District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said.

Congress leader and former MP Deepender Hooda tweeted Virk's video.

