Home Nation

Kamlesh Tiwari's murder a serious blow to law and order in UP: BSP

The son of Kamlesh Tiwari Satyam demanded NIA probe in his father's murder case and said that 'We want NIA probe into the case as we do not trust anyone.'

Published: 20th October 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

kamlesh tiwari photo

Slain Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson on Sunday hit out at Yogi government stating that they failed to provide adequate security to Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "The murder of Kamlesh Tiwari is a serious blow to the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. His mother has levelled serious allegations on the state government. They failed to provide law and order and security to her son."

ALSO READ | Kamlesh Tiwari case: Trio arrested for murder of Hindutva leader in Uttar Pradesh

"I must say that there is complete 'jungleraj' and 'gundaraj' in Uttar Pradesh and no rule of law exists today in the state," Bhadoria added.

The son of Kamlesh Tiwari Satyam demanded NIA probe in his father's murder case and said that "We want NIA probe into the case as we do not trust anyone."

"My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?" Kamlesh Tiwari's son added.

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condemned the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari and said that such incidents are "unacceptable" and people involved in the case will not be spared.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Uttar Pradesh Government UP Police
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp