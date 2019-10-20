Pakistan violates ceasefire, two soldiers, civilian killed in Kupwara

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: At least five Pakistan soldiers were reported killed and many injured across the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector when the Indian Army retaliated with heavy field artillery guns after Pakistan broke ceasefire early Sunday.

Army sources said in Srinagar that two soldiers and a civilian were killed on the Indian side following the unprovoked firing.

They said three other villagers have been reported injured while several homes in Kupwara district were destroyed by the firing from across the border.

The Indian retaliation came after unprovoked firing by Pakistan in a bid to push a group of militants into Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

“The Indian Army has targeted known terrorist camps on the Pakistan side and heavy artillery fire was directed on them all along the Line of Control”, the officer said.

He said the Army also was retaliating to Pakistan shelling in the Kathua sector, the details of which were at present sketchy.