Home Nation

Sadhvi Prachi claims threat to life, demands security

Sadhvi Prachi alleged that jihadis were being given protection in India by the Congress and this should be thoroughly probed.

Published: 20th October 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Firebrand Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi

Firebrand Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

HARIDWAR: Firebrand Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi, after the murder of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow, has said that she also faces a threat to her life.

She said that Tiwari's killing was the doing of Jihadis (Islamic militants).

The Sadhvi, while talking to reporters in Haridwar on Sunday, has asked the union Home Minister and the governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to provide her security.

"I have received threats from the ISIS on several occasions. I believe firmly in God and have not discussed this till now. But the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari has upset me. A few days ago, some unknown persons came to my ashram and made inquiries about me. I feel that I need security," she said.

Sadhvi Prachi alleged that jihadis were being given protection in India by the Congress and this should be thoroughly probed.

"The Yogi government should also probe why Kamlesh Tiwari's security was withdrawn and action should be taken against officials responsible for this," she said.

It may be recalled that former Hindu Mahasabha leader and president of the Hindu Samaj Party, Kamlesh Tiwari, was shot dead in his office in Lucknow on Friday by two men who came wearing saffron robes.

The UP police on Sunday identified the two assailants and the ATS teams have arrested about half a dozen persons from UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra in this connection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadhvi Prachi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp