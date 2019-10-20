Yogi Adityanath assures slain Kamlesh Tiwari's kin of all help but fails to win his mother's trust

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family of Kamlesh Tiwari, chief of a Hindu Samaj Party who was murdered two days ago. In the 30 minute-long meeting with the chief minister, Tiwari’s mother, his wife, demanded capital punishment for the killers.

Tiwari (45), earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh here on Friday. His cremation was delayed as his family was adamant on meeting the CM to put forth their nine demands, including a probe by the National Investigation Agency, government job for one of the victim’s sons and security for them.

Immediately after the 30-minute meeting, the family members, including Tiwari’s mother Kusum, told reporters that they were satisfied with his assurances but later she said Adityanath’s response was not up to expectations and expressed unhappiness that she was “forced” to venture out of their house for the meeting against the Hindu customs during the mourning period. She also said that they asked Adityanath why Tiwari’s “security cover was withdrawn” but did not get a proper response. “It was at his (CM) direction that policemen forced us to meet him. So we were compelled to come (to Lucknow),” she said.

“Had I been satisfied (with the chief minister’s assurance), my blood would not have boiled,” she told mediapersons later. “If we do not get justice, I myself will take up the sword,” Tiwari’s distraught mother Kusum said.

“We asked the CM as to why the security cover of Kamlesh was withdrawn, why was he so brutally killed,” she said.

Terming the murder “an act of mischief to create terror”, Adityanath had on Saturday said the guilty will not be spared. “In this case, five people have been taken into custody. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe it,” he said.

The police, meanwhile, on Sunday said during probe, it came to light that the suspected killers were staying in a hotel in Naka Hindola area.

UP Director General of Police OP Singh said, “According to the hotel staff, the two had identified themselves as Sheikh Ashfaqul Hussain and Muinuddin Pathan. On the day of murder, both had left the hotel, wearing saffron kurta, and there was a box of sweets in their hand.” He added, “They came to the hotel on October 17 and left on 18.”