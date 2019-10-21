Instilling fear among criminals is our priority, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reiterating his government’s commitment to put a tight leash on crime in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that it was a priority for the UP dispensation to inculcate fear among criminals so they think twice before indulging in such activities.

Addressing the cops at 'Police Smriti Diwas' at Police Line on Monday, the CM claimed that none of those belonging to organised crime syndicates was at large in the state. The Yogi government has been under attack from the opposition who charge that the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state.

The Unnao rape case, Shahjahanpur rape case and frequent murders in broad daylight in the state have given enough ammo to the opposition to attack the Yogi government.

“Those from organised crime syndicates are either in jail or have been killed in self-defence by the police. Due to the government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime, criminals are living in fear. As a result, 16,985 accused have gone to jail after getting their bail cancelled,” said the CM.

All praise for the UP police force which sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the CM said his government’s top priority was to instil a sense of security among residents by strengthening the law and order situation in the state.

"For this, 39 new police stations and 15 outposts have been established in different districts of the state," said the CM, adding that 100 dreaded criminals were killed by police in self-defence, 1,631 criminals got injured and 10,252 were put behind bars of which 6,759 criminals carried cash reward on their arrest.

He even attributed the success of Kumbh-2019 and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi to the efficient police force of the state. “The state police have shown the grit, ability and efficiency by successfully organising festivals, fairs and religious events," he said.

The CM said a grant of Rs 3 crore has been provided for the welfare of policemen appointed in the districts and units of the state and Rs 4 crore for other facilities.

