Maoist commander surrenders before superintendent of police in Bihar's Vaishali district

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A notorious Maoist commander, who was involved in more than half a dozen cases of subversive activities in Bihar's different districts including an attack on a team of CRPF troopers in which an assistant commandant and others were martyred, surrendered before the superintendent of police (SP) in Vaishali district on Sunday.

Vijay Sahni alias Raja Sahni,45,was one of those who had executed a major attack on a team of CRPF troopers in 2007, is an expert in handling all the sophisticated weapons and explosives in the outlawed outfit of CPI (Maoist).

Briefing the media on Sunday, SP Vaishali Jagunatharaddi said: "Raja Sahni is a resident of Vaishali district's Dihbuchauli under the Jandaha PS limits and he was involved in seven cases of Naxal crimes including an attack on CRPF troopers in Motihari district under the Tetaria PS. He is one of the all-rounder trainers of Maoist organisation in arms and ammunition handling as well as chalking out operation strategies".

Prior to the surrender of Raja Sahni, two other notorious Maoists namely Amarnath Sahni and Rakesh Sahni of the same village had surrendered this year in police headquarter.

The SP said that Raja Sahni was one of named accused of triple murders done in Jandaha in 2018.

"His allegiance to the CPI Maoist started in 2007 after a 3-month training in Bihar's Bagaha district, which shares a border with Nepal and has dense forest cover. In 2014, he was first time arrested and bailed out. He wants now to live his life with his family members in the mainstream of society", SP said, adding that he had imparted training to many other Naxalites in handling carbines, SLR and other sophisticated weapons as a trainer in past.

He disclosed that three wings of CPI (Maoists) have been active in north Bihar-one led by Rajan Sahni and three others led by Raja Sahni (his), Musafir Sahni and S Yadav.

Raja Sahni, surrendered before the SP, has been commanding movements and activities of CPI Maoist wings in five districts including Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bagha, Motihari and Samastipur.