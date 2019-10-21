Home Nation

Maoist commander surrenders before superintendent of police in Bihar's Vaishali district

Prior to the surrender of Raja Sahni, two other notorious Maoists namely Amarnath Sahni and Rakesh Sahni of the same village had surrendered this year in police headquarter.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorist, Terror

Illustration for representational purpose

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A notorious Maoist commander, who was involved in more than half a dozen cases of subversive activities in Bihar's different districts including an attack on a team of  CRPF troopers in which an assistant commandant and others were martyred, surrendered before the superintendent of police (SP) in Vaishali district on Sunday.

Vijay Sahni alias Raja Sahni,45,was one of those who had executed a major attack on a team of CRPF troopers in 2007, is an expert in handling all the sophisticated weapons and explosives in the outlawed outfit of CPI (Maoist).

Briefing the media on Sunday, SP Vaishali Jagunatharaddi said: "Raja Sahni is a resident of Vaishali district's  Dihbuchauli under the Jandaha PS limits and he was involved in seven cases of Naxal crimes including an attack on CRPF troopers in Motihari district under the Tetaria PS. He is one of the all-rounder trainers of Maoist organisation in arms and ammunition handling as well as chalking out operation strategies".

Prior to the surrender of Raja Sahni, two other notorious Maoists namely Amarnath Sahni and Rakesh Sahni of the same village had surrendered this year in police headquarter.

The SP said that Raja Sahni was one of named accused of triple murders done in Jandaha in 2018.

"His allegiance to the CPI Maoist started in 2007 after a 3-month training in Bihar's Bagaha district, which shares a border with  Nepal and has dense forest cover. In 2014, he was first time arrested and bailed out. He wants now to live his life with his family members in the mainstream of society", SP said, adding that he had imparted training to many other Naxalites in handling carbines, SLR and other sophisticated weapons as a trainer in past.

He disclosed that three wings of CPI (Maoists) have been active in north Bihar-one led by Rajan Sahni and three others led by Raja Sahni (his), Musafir Sahni and S Yadav.

Raja Sahni, surrendered before the SP, has been commanding movements and activities of CPI Maoist wings in five districts including Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bagha, Motihari and Samastipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF Vaishali district Vijay Sahni Raja Sahni
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp