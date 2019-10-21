Home Nation

Naga peace process hits roadblock as demand for separate flag, statute rejected; cops on leave recalled

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi had accused the NSCN-IM, the key negotiator in Naga peace process, of adopting a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement of vexed and protracted Naga problem.

Nagaland governor RN Ravi

Nagaland governor RN Ravi (Photo | @indfoundation/ Twitter)

GUWAHATI: In a development unprecedented in recent history, the Nagaland government has recalled immediately all police personnel who are on leave.

The development comes just days after the Centre rejected the demands of separate “Naga national flag” and Naga “yezabo” (constitution) raised by insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and the resultant fear among people about the possible breakdown of the peace process.

Both sides have maintained a firm position prompting speculations in Nagaland of a security flare-up. The government has also asked all district magistrates (DMs) and administrative officers to remain in station.

“All unit commanders are directed to recall all officers and personnel on leave immediately except those on medical leave. This is for strict compliance…,” a WT message, issued by the office of director-general of police, stated on Monday.

The government also directed the DMs to recall administrative officers who were not available in the station and not on medical/maternity leave that was already sanctioned.

“It is hereby directed that all deputy commissioners and administrative officers are to remain at their places of posting and within their jurisdiction till further orders. It is further directed that in case of extreme emergency, the written permission from the chief secretary be obtained before leaving station through the commissioner, Nagaland,” another WT message, issued by deputy secretary C Khanyang Imlong in the office of chief secretary, stated.

The government directed the DMs to ensure that the instruction was communicated to all administrative officers in their district.

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, who is also the interlocutor in Naga peace talks, had on Friday accused the NSCN-IM, the key negotiator in Naga peace process, of adopting a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement of vexed and protracted Naga problem.

He said the insurgent group had raised the contentious “symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the Government of India’s position”.

A day later, the NSCN-IM had asked the “Central leadership” not to repeat the mistakes of their predecessors and accused the Narendra Modi government of creating a fear psychosis in Nagaland “by deploying thousands of armed forces personnel”.

The various Naga rebel groups are divided. The NSCN-IM appears non-flexible but the Naga National Political Groups, which is a conglomerate of other rebel groups, is insisting on settlement before October 31 which PM Modi purportedly set. These rebel groups, as well as most tribe-based organisations of Nagaland, say the two contentious demands of Naga national flag and Naga constitution could be pursued post-settlement.

