Home Nation

Pakistan is not only India's problem, but a challenge for entire world: Ram Madhav

Madhav said the democratic world should come together and pursue Pakistan to act again terrorism, which has become a global problem.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav- the BJP's in-charge of the Northeast (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Describing Pakistan as the "epicentre" of global terrorism, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said India's neighbour is now not only its problem but has become a "global challenge".

Madhav said the democratic world should come together and pursue Pakistan to act against terrorism, which has become a global problem.

When asked about the relationship between India and Pakistan and scope for dialogue between the two countries, Madhav said the relationship has had its own ups and downs in the last seven decades.

India will certainly be happy to have friendly relations with Pakistan but first of all it has to address this major issue of cross-border terrorism.

"Today we are passing through a phase where Pakistan is not seen as a difficult relationship by India alone anymore. Many countries in the world see affairs in Pakistan as an issue to be concerned about especially talking about the terror infrastructure in Pakistan," he said while speaking at a conference organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Madhav said there was time when countries used to advise India to have a dialogue with Pakistan but today nobody is doing that, as Pakistan has become the epicentre of global terrorism.

"Pakistan is not only a problem of India anymore. Now it has become a global challenge. Terror infrastructure in Pakistan is epicentre of global terrorism. On certain issues like terrorism the entire democratic world has come together to pursue Pakistan's leadership to act".

Madhav, who also looks after the party's affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, said the way Pakistan responded about Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, today it "stands isolated" in front of the global community.

"But that also shows the real intention seems to be to somehow use the extraneous issues to manage the internal contradictions in the country. Pakistan government is not really serious about managing the internal affairs of the country which should be its foremost priority or obligation. It is unfortunate that such situation exists in our neighbourhood," he said.

Talking about restrictions on Pakistan imposed by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the watchdog for terror financing and money laundering, Madhav said it narrowly missed blacklisting but nobody knows what will happen in February 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp