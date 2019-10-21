Uttarakhand to get India's first 'Spritual Eco Zone'

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has chosen Jageshwar of Almora district to develop the country's first 'Spiritual Eco Zone'.

The proposed zone will be developed in 10km radius of revered town which is already famous for the temple group.

Manisha Panwar, principal secretary, tourism said, "The proposal has been drafted and will be put before the higher levels of the government for final approval."

The zone will be preserved to create species for yoga, panchakarma and ayurvedic practices along with shaping the area in gardens and orchards without altering its natural vegetation.

Jageshwar, a pilgrimage town of Almora district has more than 125 temples built between 9th-13th century.

The place is believed to be the center of a sect of people who used worship Lord Shiva. Out of two sects (Lakulish and Pashupati) of Shiva worshippers, most of the temples here were dedicated to ‘Lakulish’.

The main temples in Jageshwar are Dandeshwar temple, Chandika temple, Jageshwar Temple, Kuber Temple, Mritunjaya Temple, Nanda Devi or Nau Durga and Navagrah temple in which puja is regularly carried out.

Others are preserved by the Archeological Survey of India.

In September 2018, Uttarakhand high court took suo moto cognizance of the 'unplanned and unauthorised' construction around Jageshwar temple and banned all construction activities until building bylaws are framed.

The high had court also directed that no further construction of the Aartola-Jageshwar motor road should take place along with ordering complete ban on tree felling within a radius of 3 km from the main Jageshwar temple, and directed all hotels in the area not to discharge any effluents into the nearby stream.

