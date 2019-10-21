VHP reciprocates Muslims' pro-peace gesture before Ayodhya verdict

By PTI

AYODHYA: Reciprocating Muslims' gestures to preserve peace and communal harmony in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the disputed Ram Janamabhoomi-Babri Masjid land is delivered, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday announced the cancellation of all its programmes proposed after the ruling.

For the maintenance of peace and communal harmony post-ruling, the Muslim parties to the tile suit earlier had announced deferring the construction of Masjid at the disputed site in Ayodhya if the verdict goes in their favour.

The two communities have put their best foot forward even as the Ayodhya police is making its own concerted efforts to ensure that no communal trouble erupts after the apex court delivers its verdict on the vexed issue.

"All of our proposed programmes and different activities of our various outfits regarding the upcoming Ayodhya verdict next month have been cancelled," Vishva Hindu Parishad's Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Sharad Sharma told PTI on Monday.

Reciprocating the Muslim parties gesture, Sharma added, "Whether the verdict be in favour of Hindus or Muslims, it is the high time that both communities must present the greatest example of harmony and brotherhood."

"We all must have to ensure that no such incident should occur that mix venom in the cordial relation between the two communities," he added.

"We have cancelled all our programmes and gatherings of Hindu workers. We are fully conscious about what happened in Godhra and its aftereffects in whole Gujarat. We are committed to ensure that no such situation is repeated here or anywhere else in the country," he said.

Two days ago, the Muslim parties to the suit announced deferring the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya even if they win the case.

"We must take care of peace and communal harmony in the country first. The Muslims will definitely establish cordial relations with Hindus as we are having close and peaceful relations since ages. The court verdict will never be allowed to affect the harmonious relationships between us," Haji Mahboob, one of the key Muslim litigants to the Ayodhya dispute, had told PTI on Saturday.

Amid the two communities taking up measures to preserve the communal harmony after the Ayodhya verdict, the police too are beefing up security in the temple town, besides taking up several inter-community coordination steps for the purpose.

The police officials have begun holding joint meeting of community leaders from the two sides while issuing warning to the people against making any adverse comment against any particular religion or community before or after the verdict irrespective of the winners.

"We are monitoring all social media platforms and issuing warnings on WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media platforms for not posting any controversial thing against any religion and community that may create communal differences," Ayodhya Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari told PTI.

"The members of winner community should not tease or comment against the members of loser community after the verdict is pronounced. Both community members have pledged to live harmoniously whatever be the verdict.

The community members have also pledged to respect the verdict whether it is in favour of Masjid or Mandir," the SSP said.