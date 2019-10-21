Home Nation

Will dismantle terror camps inside PoK if Pakistan doesn't mend ways: J&K Governor

The Governor made the remarks while answering a question on Indian Army's action against terrorist camps inside PoK on Sunday.

Published: 21st October 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said India will dismantle terrorist infrastructures inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) if the terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country's soil is not dealt with.

"We will dismantle terrorist camps and if they still don't mend their ways, we will go inside (POK). (Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbad kr denge aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge)," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

"War is bad and Pakistan should behave. If they don't mend their ways, what will happen in future will be worse than what happened yesterday (kal jo hua hai usse zyada hoga)," he said.

"For people here, I would like to say that there will be a new Kashmir...participate in it and take it ahead," he said. 

