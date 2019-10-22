GI Registry reserves order on 'Banglar Rosogolla' till October 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Geographical Indication (GI) Registry of India on Monday concluded hearing on revocation of GI tag accorded to ‘Banglar Rosogolla’ and reserved its order till October 31. The Registry, at its office in Chennai, heard arguments of both Odisha and West Bengal sides.

The hearing was based on the petition filed by Chairman of Bhubaneswar-based Regional Development Trust (RDT) Ramesh Chandra Sahoo who sought revocation of the GI tag given to West Bengal and later according Odisha with the same.

He stated that Odisha was the rightful claimant to the tag as it proved its case by establishing the sweet’s origin in the State about 800 years back and its close links with Puri Jagannath temple. While Sahoo had placed his arguments before the Registry on September 6, West Bengal had sought more time to place its arguments. This had led to the Registry deferring its next hearing in this matter to October 21.

"The lawyer representing West Bengal Government presented arguments which were strongly countered by our lawyer P Sundarnathan," said Santosh Kumar Sahoo, editor of Odiaparba. He had joined Ramesh Chandra Sahoo in the filing of the petition.