Home Nation

Maharashtra Assembly polls: NCP nominee Sachin declared 'winner' by supporters before vote count

The NCP candidate, Sachin Dodke, who is also a corporator, is pitted against sitting BJP MLA from Khadakwasla Bhimrao Tapkir.

Published: 22nd October 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vote count

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Though official results of the Maharashtra assembly are yet to be announced, supporters of the NCP candidate from the Khadakwasla seat here have put up hoardings "congratulating" him for his "victory".

The NCP candidate, Sachin Dodke, who is also a corporator, is pitted against sitting BJP MLA from Khadakwasla Bhimrao Tapkir.

The hoardings were put up in Warje-Malwadi, the ward Dodke represents in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a few hours after voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra concluded at 6 pm.

One of the hoardings read - "Heartiest congratulations to Sachin Dodke for becoming MLA from Khadakwasla".

This is not the first time that such congratulatory hoardings, declaring Dodke as the "winner" in an election before the counting of votes, have come up in the area.

Similar hoardings had come up a day before the results of the PMC polls were announced in 2017.

Dodke had won the civic polls from Warje-Malwadi then.

A procession was carried out by Dodge's supporters and firecrackers were burst on Monday evening, two days before the counting of votes polled in the assembly polls.

"I am not overconfident but it is the people and well-wishers who have faith and confidence in me, and they have erected the congratulatory flexes in the area declaring me the winner," he said.

The NCP candidate sounded confident about winning the assembly seat.

"Our entire campaign in Khadakwasla was based on local development issues and the people from the constituency are with me," Dodke said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Assembly polls Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections NCP Sachin Dodke
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp