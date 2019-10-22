Home Nation

NCRB data: More than 70,000 women kidnapped in 2017, 23641 for marriage

The women were kidnapped for marriage, sex trafficking or had eloped/left homes by their own will. Some women had left home after being scolded by parents over petty issues.

Published: 22nd October 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A total of 94618 incidents of kidnapping were reported in 2017 with more than 70000 of victims being women, a latest National Crime Record Bureau report revealed

As per the NCRB figures, 70686 women were among the 94618 persons who were kidnapped in 2017. The women were kidnapped for marriage, sex trafficking or had eloped/left homes by their own will. Some women had left home after being scolded by parents over petty issues.

According to the 2017 crime statistics report, there were 24139 cases of kidnapping for marriage reasons. 23641 among them were women and only 498 were men.

The report also stated that 2615 women were kidnapped from across the country in 2017 with an intent of sexual exploitation. 208 women were kidnapped for the purpose of pushing them into flesh trade.

In 2017, there were 9904 cases of eloping over love affairs and among them 8629 were women and only 1275 were men.

A total of 7821 persons had left their homes on their own accord or after being scolded by the parents over petty issues and out of them, 4241 were women, the NCRB report stated

In Bihar, crimes against women in 2017 continued to be on the rise with a total of 14711 reported cases, higher than previous year's number of 13400.

Female educationists, Dr Archana Kumari and Dr Mira Singh said, all-out efforts should be taken to empower women through education and economic measures to check crimes against them.

"A majority of measures taken for women empowerment should be focusing on ways to empower women and girls living in the countrysides because most of the cases of crimes against are reported from across the rural pockets of the country", Dr Archana said.

