Position of Governor weak, not even allowed to hold press conference: Satya Pal Malik

I remain apprehensive for almost three days hoping that my words have not annoyed anyone in Delhi, said Jammu and Kashmir governor.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Satya_Pal_Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said the position of a governor in the country is very weak as he does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out.

He also reiterated his statement that a section of wealthy people in the country are like "rotten potatoes" because they do not do charity or come forward to help improve the education system.

"Governor is a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out. I remain apprehensive for almost three days hoping that my words have not annoyed anyone in Delhi," Malik said, addressing the seventh convocation of the Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town of Reasi district.

Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik
