NCRB data: Uttar Pradesh records maximum atrocities against SCs

The number of atrocities committed against Dalits across the country during the year 2017 has gone up,  according to the latest NCRB data.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of atrocities committed against Dalits across the country during the year 2017 has gone up,  according to the latest NCRB data. The number of atrocities committed against scheduled castes (SCs) during the year was 21.5  per cent with over 43,200 cases. The number of cases recorded are a rise from 40,801 during 2016 and 38,670 during 2015.

Uttar Pradesh stood at the top among states in atrocities reported against SCs with over 11,000 cases. This was followed by Bihar with over 6,700 and Madhya Pradesh at more than 5,800 cases.Among the Union Territories, Delhi and Puducherry recorded 48 and 32 cases, respectively.

According to the data, ‘simple hurt’ with 30.3 per cent or 13,099 cases constituted the highest number of cases of crimes/atrocities against SCs, followed by 13.4 per cent under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and 7.6 per cent cases  of criminal intimidation.

Over 650 cases of rape of children under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, read with provisions of the IPC were reported. The highest number of such cases were recorded in Madhya Pradesh at 121. The number of atrocities against SCs in metropolitan cities came down from 1,622 in 2016 to 1,400.

The number of atrocities committed against scheduled tribes (STs) was 7,125 — an increase from 6,568 cases recorded during 2016. The state with highest number of atrocities against STs was Madhya Pradesh at 2,289.  The number of atrocities recorded against STs in metropolitan cities was 111 during 2017.

Data shows ‘simple hurt’ comprised the highest number of atrocities against STs accounting for 21 per cent cases, followed by rape with 14.6 per cent and assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty with 13 per cent cases during 2017.

Increase from 2016
The number of cases of atrocities against SCs was over 43,200. The number of atrocities committed against STs was 7,125 — an increase from 6,568 cases recorded during 2016

