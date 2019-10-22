WATCH | BSP partymen paraded on donkeys, faces blackened in Jaipur

Home Nation

BSP workers raised slogans against the national coordinator and accused the two of weakening the party by selling election tickets.

Two BSP leaders in Jaipur were paraded on donkeys for indulging in anti-party activities.

Two BSP leaders in Jaipur were paraded on donkeys for indulging in anti-party activities. (Photo | Smita Prakash Twitter)

By IANS

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident, BSP workers on Tuesday blackened the faces of the party's national coordinator Ram Gautam and Rajasthan in-charge Sita Ram Sila, and paraded them on donkeys with garlands of shoes and slippers around their necks in front of the state party headquarters here. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The party workers immediately 'gheraoed' the national coordinator along with the state party official the moment they reached the party office from Uttar Pradesh. Their faces were blacked by the workers who accused them of selling party tickets to candidates and cheating party workers.

The national coordinator and state in charge were made to sit on donkeys with blackened faces while wearing garlands of slippers and were paraded on the street. They were threatened with dire consequences if they refused to comply.

BSP workers also raised slogans against the national coordinator and accused the two of weakening the party by selling election tickets, in a tense environment outside the office.

Meanwhile party chief Mayawati blamed the Congress and said that the ruling party first engineered a split in her party and is now attacking its senior leaders to stop the BSP's progress in the state.

"This is highly condemnable and shameful," she said in a tweet.

She alleged that the Congress has been acting against the 'Ambedkar movement' and hence people would give it a befitting reply.

Meanwhile, Archana Sharma, vice president, Pradesh Congress Committee, said, "This video is unfortunate. However, it also shows that there were internal differences within the BSP and as a result, their own party members tortured BSP leaders. In this situation, I disagree with Mayawati's comment as Congress has no role in this matter. Further, in terms of law and order situation, if someone lodges a compliant in this direction, then action shall be taken."

