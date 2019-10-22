Yogi government comes under fire as UP tops tally of crimes against women

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau of India (NCRB) in its annual Crime in India Report 2017, which showed the state topping the tally of crimes against the fairer sex, gave adequate ammo to opposition parties including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attack the Yogi government on Tuesday.

UP accounted for 15.6% of the total crimes against women in India in 2017. Of the 3,59,849 cases of crimes against women reported in the country, Uttar Pradesh registered 56,011 cases followed by Maharashtra with 31,979 cases and West Bengal 30,002.

As per the report, the majority of cases – 27.9% -- under the category of crimes against women were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives,’ which amounts to domestic violence. This was followed by ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ with 21.7% cases registered. Similarly, kidnapping and abduction of women accounted for 20.5% cases and ‘rape’ just 7% of the total cases of crimes against women in the state.

Though the Yogi government claims to have put several measures in place to secure women in the state by setting up anti-Romeo squads and women power line 1090, these steps have not had a significant impact on the ground. UP topped the tally of dowry deaths -- 2939 -- in 2017 followed by Odisha at 2316 and Karnataka 1567. UP is also ahead of others in registering cases under various sections of the POCSO Act with 3026 victims in 2017. Maharashtra was in second spot with 2745 victims.

However, UP is second to Maharashtra in instances of child rape. While Maharashtra had 2396 victims in 2017, UP had 1592.

In cases of rape, the most vulnerable section of women is from the age group of 18-30 years in the state. Of the total 4669 rape victims in UP in 2017, over 3108 were adult and 1560 were minor girls. Even among the adult victims, those belonging to the age group of 18-30 years stood out as the most vulnerable

section with 2313 victims registered in 2017. They were followed by 779 victims between 30-45 years of age.

Among minors, girls between 12-16 years are the most vulnerable ones with 713 cases coming to light in 2017. Those in the bracket of 16-18 years are a close second with 552 cases reported.

On Uttar Pradesh’s track record of crime as compared to figures elsewhere in the country, a senior ADG level official of the UP police said, “Population-wise UP is the biggest state in the country so the rate of crime is also higher. Our population is touching the 23 crore mark. Moreover, we are also a state which registers online reports of crimes. This also raises our figures compared to states which do not have this system and many incidents go unreported.”

The NCRB data came in handy for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who launched a broadside on the Yogi government here on Tuesday. She said the CM had no right to go around highlighting the Beti Bacho scheme of the Centre since UP's daughters were facing a tough time and their security in the state was a big cause of concern.

Priyanka was in her mother’s parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli where she will be conducting a three-day workshop for members of the newly-constituted UP Congress Committee.