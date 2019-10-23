Home Nation

Agusta Westland case: Christian Michel approaches HC for bail in CBI, ED cases

Michel is in judicial custody since January 5 this year and has been denied relief in both matters by the trial court.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases filed by the CBI and ED in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Michel, who is in judicial custody since January 5 this year and has been denied relief in both matters by the trial court, moved the high court against the lower court's decision.

According to the high court website, both petitions are 'under defect'. It means the petitions have certain procedural infirmities which need to be corrected by the petitioner before they can be listed for hearing.

In his plea for regular bail in the corruption case, Michel has contended that the entire case depends on documentary evidence which has already been collected by the investigation agency and produced before the concerned special CBI court.

He has also contended, in his plea, that no economic loss has been caused to the exchequer as Euro 8.

35 million was received as compensation by India which also confiscated three helicopters worth Euro 150 million.

"In VVIP helicopter contract had a proper integrity pact with a strict clause in it. The Government of India has not lost any money due to this.

"The averment in the order passed by the trial court that there is a huge loss for the public exchequer is absolutely wrong, rather it is huge gain for the government since three helicopters worth Euro 150 million has been confiscated." his application said.

It further contends that all the accused named in the FIR are on bail and no other public servant has been arrested or interrogated in relation to any transaction with him.

It also states that in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED, after interrogating him, no role has been attributed to him with regard to change in specifications of the VVIP helicopters.

It claims that the Italian courts had acquitted him and all the other accused in the case and therefore, his prosecution here "amounts to double jeopardy".

Apart from that the application also raises medical grounds for grant of bail. It states that Michel is suffering from kidney stones and has lost body weight.

The special CBI court had denied him the relief saying there was no sufficient ground to grant bail. Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year.

On January 5 this year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christian Michel AgustaWestland
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp