RSCL to carry out 'water audit' in urban areas of Raipur

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a first of its kind initiative, the Raipur Smart City Limited (RSCL) is going for ‘water audit’ in the urban areas of the state capital to strength the public water distribution system and identify measures on leakage control exercises for reduction of water losses.

The RSCL officials told the Express on getting the water audits through a rational framework and the agency for the task has been finalised which will collect samples from different areas of the city during November. The agency URS Verification Pvt Ltd will suggest the course of actions on preventing the waste losses and equally share on the source of revenue income.

“RSCL is aiming to build a sound strategy on checking wastage of water and to conserve it right from the intake well built on a river to the water treatment plant and then on supply to residential and commercial areas through tap connections. The illegal connections and line losses are also cited as the reasons of water losses,” the RSCL officer added.

Presently the assessment is being done on the existing public water distribution system through the primary and secondary flow system to examine the losses when the piped water is supplied to houses. The agency deployed for this work will submit the report in 4 months. The RSCL looks forward to the suggestions in the report that can be undertaken to bring the water losses to its lowest level, through tracking-measuring-efficient water consumption.