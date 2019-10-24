Aaditya Thackeray wins in Worli, defeats NCP nominee by over 70000 votes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Making his political debut, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday won from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai, an election official said.

The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief, who is the first member from Thackeray family to contest an election, defeated his NCP rival Suresh Mane by a margin of over 70,000 votes.

In the run up to the polls, Aaditya Thackeray held several roadshows, foot marches and raised issues like cutting of trees in Aarey Colony and Mumbai's nightlife.

The young Sena leader, during his campaigns, said he wants to make his constituency a "model of development".

He had also reached out to non-Marathi voters in the constituency.