BJP retains three seats in Assam, Chakat Aboh leading in Arunachal's Khonsa West

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the by-elections to four seats in Assam, the BJP has retained all three seats while the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was leading in another.

The BJP won in Ratabari, Rangapara and Sonari constituencies. The AIUDF was leading in Jania. The by-elections were necessitated as the sitting MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.

In the Khonsa West seat in Arunachal Pradesh, Chakat Aboh, wife of slain MLA Tirong Aboh, was leading. Chakat contested the by-polls as an independent candidate.

Also Read: Come 2021, people with more than two kids won’t get government jobs in Assam

All major political parties stayed away from contesting to ensure Chakat’s victory. Her husband and sitting MLA, Tirong Aboh, their son and nine others were shot dead by the militants in an ambush in May.

In Meghalaya, Balajied Kupar Synrem of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and son of former Chief Minister the late Donkupar Roy was leading over his nearest rival Grace Mary Kharpuri, an independent candidate.

The by-election was necessitated due to Donkupar Roy’s demise.