Home Nation

BJP retains three seats in Assam, Chakat Aboh leading in Arunachal's Khonsa West

All major political parties have stayed away from contesting in Khonsa West to ensure Chakat’s victory. Her husband, Tirong Aboh, their son and nine others were shot dead by the militants.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Independent candidate Chakat Aboh

Independent candidate Chakat Aboh (Photo| Twitter/ @ChownaMeinBJP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the by-elections to four seats in Assam, the BJP has retained all three seats while the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was leading in another.

The BJP won in Ratabari, Rangapara and Sonari constituencies. The AIUDF was leading in Jania. The by-elections were necessitated as the sitting MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha. 

In the Khonsa West seat in Arunachal Pradesh, Chakat Aboh, wife of slain MLA Tirong Aboh, was leading. Chakat contested the by-polls as an independent candidate. 

Also Read: Come 2021, people with more than two kids won’t get government jobs in Assam 

All major political parties stayed away from contesting to ensure Chakat’s victory. Her husband and sitting MLA, Tirong Aboh, their son and nine others were shot dead by the militants in an ambush in May.

In Meghalaya, Balajied Kupar Synrem of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and son of former Chief Minister the late Donkupar Roy was leading over his nearest rival Grace Mary Kharpuri, an independent candidate.

The by-election was necessitated due to Donkupar Roy’s demise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Assam bypolls Arunachal bypolls Chakat Aboh Tirong Aboh
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp