Home Nation

Congress improves tally in Haryana, Maharashtra despite rebellion in ranks

In Haryana, weeks before the polls, Kumari Selja replaced Ashok Tanwar as Congress' state chief.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Congress faced a daunting task of keeping its house in order following a number of party workers defecting the party and some openly rebelling against the leadership after the rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the grand old party has fared well in the Assembly polls in both the states.

In Maharashtra, several Congress MLAs had quit the party starting June this year when Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who was also the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, resigned as the Congress MLA.

Patil has now successfully contested the Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Shirdi.

After Patil, MLA Abdul Sattar left the Congress to join the Shiv Sena. He contested the Assembly elections from Sillod constituency and has won.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra poll results LIVE

Former Congress minister Kripa Shankar Singh quit the party but hasn't contested the elections.

The Congress also faced a tough job of keeping dissenters in the party from speaking out against the party line. Senior party leader and former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora favoured the BJP government's decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Another former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam openly criticised Deora's comments and brought their differences to the fore. Both Deora and Nirupam also stayed away from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's rallies in the state.

In Haryana, weeks before the polls, Kumari Selja replaced Ashok Tanwar as Congress' state chief and his bete noire former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was made the Congress Legislature Party leader.

The infighting in Congress' Haryana unit reached the doorstep of party's interim President Sonia Gandhi when Tanwar and his supporters started protesting the decision but also alleging corruption in distribution of Haryana tickets outside her home in Delhi. Three days later, Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party.

ALSO READ: Haryana election results 2019 LIVE

Devender Singh Babli, a close confidante of Tanwar, also quit the party and contested as a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate from Tohana Assembly seat and defeated BJP state unit chief Subhash Barala.

On October 12, just nine days before the polls, Selja expelled 16 people from the party for contesting as "rebels" against its official nominees.

Those expelled among others, included former MP Ranjit Singh, former minister Nirmal Singh, former Haryana Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Azad Mohmmad and former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Zile Ram Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Assembly elections Haryana Assembly elections Haryana Assembly polls Maharashtra Assembly polls Congress
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp