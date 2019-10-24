Ex-Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda to meet Amit Shah as BJP targets independent MLAs

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In Bharatiya Janata Party's attempt to form government in Haryana without Jannayak Janata Party's support, former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda is scheduled to hold a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday.

Kanda, who claims to have at least 5 independent MLAs on his side, is said to have left for Delhi for the meeting to decide on the chances of giving support to the BJP in forming a government in the state.

Kanda had lost assembly elections in 2014, but managed to turn his fortune around this time and has successfully won the election from Sirsa assembly seat by a slender margin of 602 votes.

According to the latest trends, the BJP has managed to win 33 seats while it is leading on 7 others. The party has emerged as the single largest party in the state, but going by the trends, it will fall short of the half-way mark of 45 seats.