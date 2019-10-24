Haryana's TikTok star Sonali Phogat loses to Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi

Home Nation

Earlier on Thursday, Sonali Phogat had expressed confidence that BJP will win Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana.

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat was contesting the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated BJP candidate and TikTok star Sonali Phogat from his stronghold Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana's Hisar district.

Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, defeated Phogat by a margin of 29,471 votes. While Bishnoi polled more than 64,000 votes, Phogat managed only around 34,000. Ramesh Kumar of Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) remained at a distant third with around 15,000 votes. 

Earlier on Thursday, Sonali Phogat had expressed confidence that BJP will win Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana.

Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, was contesting the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur.  "As the talks are going on everywhere that BJP is going to win these elections, I am sure, in Adampur as well, BJP will win," she said before the counting began.

Asserting that people will give blessings to their "daughter", Phogat said: "We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter."

When asked how she is so confident about her win, Sonali said it is because people of Adampur wants development in the constituency.

"Yes, the Adampur seat did belong to a particular family but now people have made their minds that they want development," she said while adding that BJP will win Adampur."

BJP worked for this constituency even when we didn't win from this seat, she claimed.

