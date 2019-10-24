Home Nation

Quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism: P Chidambaram 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said party workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in elections as calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said party workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in elections as calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Chidambaram, who is in ED custody in a corruption case, said that miracles can happen if people shed their fear.

"Congress workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in an election. Calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism," he said on Twitter.

He said he had asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX media case and is now in Enforcement Directorate custody.

In the first assembly elections after the BJP's triumph in the Lok Sabha polls in May, the saffron party's electoral juggernaut met with some resistance in Maharashtra and Haryana with a resurgent Congress performing creditably in the northern state.

The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition was Thursday on course to retain power albeit with a reduced majority in Maharashtra where the opposition Congress-NCP alliance put up a good show while BJP-ruled Haryana appeared headed for a hung assembly and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala set to become the kingmaker.

