After winning Samastipur LS bypoll, Paswan's nephew Prince Raj takes over as LJP chief for Bihar

Prince Raj defeated Dr Ashok Kumar of the Congress Party with over 1.02 lakh votes in the bypoll on Thursday which was necessitated after the death of his father and then sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan

Published: 25th October 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

LJP parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan poses with the party's newly elected MP from Samastipur Prince Raj during a press conference in Patna Friday

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Buoyed by the victory on Samastipur Lok Sabha (SC) seat, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Friday appointed newly-elected MP of Samastipur and nephew of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Prince Raj as the state president of LJP for Bihar. 

Prince Raj defeated Dr Ashok Kumar of the Congress Party with over 1.02 lakh votes in the bypoll on Thursday which was necessitated after the death of his father and then sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan.

He is a postgraduate in business management from a foreign university. Though he lost the assembly election in 2015, Prince Raj has been active in chalking out poll strategies for the party even for long time.

President of LJP parliamentary board and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan said that Prince Raj is competent enough. Being a youth with higher education qualifications, he will help take the ideology of the party to each and every person of the state. 

Lok Janshakti Party LJP parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan (Centre) poses with the party's newly elected MP from Samastipur Prince Raj (second left) and other leaders during a press conference in Patna Friday. (Photo | PTI)

Meanwhile, newly elected Nawada MP Chandan Kumar was appointed as the state president of LJP Youths wing and Vaishali MP Veena Devi as the state president of party’s women wing. Ashraf Ansari has been appointed as the state president of the minority cell.

Speaking to the media, Chirag Paswan said that youngsters have a major role to play in making Bihar as a vibrant and prosperous state through development-oriented politics.

“Victory or defeat in the election is decided by the people. It is not wise to put a question on the decision of people after results are announced at least in Kishanganj context”.

He said that individual comment should be avoided in healthy politics as it creates a bad impression and confusion about the ideologies of politics in public.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp