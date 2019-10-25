BJP divided over taking support from tainted Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

The BJP appears divided over taking support from the controversial Haryana Lokhit Party legislator Gopal Kanda to form the new government in the state.

A controversy has erupted in the party over MLA Gopal Kanda extending his support to the BJP. He is accused in two abetment to suicide cases and is currently out on bail.

It is learnt that there is a difference of opinion with the party leadership over seeking Kanda's support. If sources are to be believed, Kanda has asked for a cabinet berth.

Reminding the party of the moral high ground it has set for its leaders, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti criticised the move by the saffron party. She tweeted, "Winning does not acquit Kanda of the crime that he had committed. I request the party not to forget the moral standards set by them."

BJP national general secretary and Haryana in-charge Anil Jain said the central leadership is aware of the realities and will take a call on it later.

Accusing the BJP of double standards, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "I think you should look at the statements made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah when Gopal Kanda was a minister in the Congress government in Haryana and we forced him to resign after registration of a case. What was the stance of the BJP then and what sort of doublespeak is the BJP doing today?"

Kanda, who was Home Minister in the Hooda-led government in the state, was arrested after Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with MDLR airlines which he owned, committed suicide on August 5, 2012. She left two suicide notes accusing Kanda and an aide of harassment.

She also alleged that Kanda was having an illicit relationship with another woman with whom he has a child. The Delhi Police arrested him on charges of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation and sending false electronic messages.

Then on February 15, 2013, her mother Anuradha Sharma too committed suicide.

The Delhi High Court in March 2014 dropped charges of sexual exploitation against Kanda and released him on bail. But he faces trial on other charges besides a few other cases.

"I have made no demand for any post. A false case was registered against me at the behest of the Congress government in the state and at the Centre then," Kanda said.